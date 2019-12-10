Cardinals’ Flaherty named to inaugural All-MLB second team

The St. Louis Cardinals won their division and advanced to the NL Championship Series in 2019, but only one of their players was tabbed for the inaugural All-MLB Team.

That was Jack Flaherty, and he was on the second team.

MLB had never had an official regular-season All-Star team before. The honorees were determined in voting by fans (50%) and a panel of experts (50%).

The All-MLB teams:

FIRST TEAM

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers

DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins

SP: Gerrit Cole, Astros

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros

SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets

SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

SP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

RP: Kirby Yates, Padres

RP: Josh Hader, Brewers

SECOND TEAM

C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

3B: Alex Bregman, Astros

SS: Marcus Semien, A’s

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

SP: Zack Greinke, D-backs/Astros

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers

SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals

SP: Charlie Morton, Rays

SP: Mike Soroka, Braves

RP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RP: Liam Hendriks, A’s