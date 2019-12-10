Cardinals’ Flaherty named to inaugural All-MLB second team
The St. Louis Cardinals won their division and advanced to the NL Championship Series in 2019, but only one of their players was tabbed for the inaugural All-MLB Team.
That was Jack Flaherty, and he was on the second team.
MLB had never had an official regular-season All-Star team before. The honorees were determined in voting by fans (50%) and a panel of experts (50%).
The All-MLB teams:
FIRST TEAM
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers
DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins
SP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
SP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
RP: Kirby Yates, Padres
RP: Josh Hader, Brewers
SECOND TEAM
C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Alex Bregman, Astros
SS: Marcus Semien, A’s
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
SP: Zack Greinke, D-backs/Astros
SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
SP: Charlie Morton, Rays
SP: Mike Soroka, Braves
RP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RP: Liam Hendriks, A’s