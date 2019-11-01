Shannon named a finalist for Ford C. Frick Award

Mike Shannon — a World Series champion, a Cardinals Hall of Famer and a stalwart on Cards radio broadcasts since 1972 — could be headed to Cooperstown.

Shannon, 80, was announced Friday as one of eight finalists for the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award, which recognizes excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The native St. Louisan played for the Cardinals from 1962-70, winning world championships with the 1964 and 1967 clubs and a National League pennant in 1968. Two years after retiring he joined the club’s radio network and has been on the air ever since, a career spanning broadcast partners from Jack Buck to John Rooney.

The other seven nominees are Joe Castiglione (Red Sox), Jacques Doucet (Expos, Blue Jays), Tom Hamilton (Indians), Ken Harrelson (Red Sox, Yankees, White Sox), Pat Hughes (Twins, Brewers, Cubs), Ned Martin (Red Sox) and Dewayne Staats (Rays).

The winner will be announced Dec. 11 at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego. Induction will be July 25 during Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown.