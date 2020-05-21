Cardinals Hall of Fame unveiling airs Friday on FOX Sports Midwest 

The 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class will be unveiled during a 30-minute special on Friday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Midwest.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III will be joined by Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin to announce the two modern players elected by the fans during a nine-week online balloting process that included Cardinals greats Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor. A veteran player selected for induction by the club’s Red Ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts will also be announced.

Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class announcement special on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central | Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Friday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 28, at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, at 10 p.m.