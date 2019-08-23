Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction to air Tuesday on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will televise the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2019 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on tape delay in a one-hour special debuting Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village, and is free and open to the public. FOX Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will host.

Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper will be formally enshrined. This is the sixth induction class since the team dedicated the Hall of Fame in April 2014.

Air dates for Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction special on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 11 p.m.

Schedule subject to change.