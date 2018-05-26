Holland placed on DL, Baron optioned to Triple-A as Cardinals activate Lyons and Kelly

After struggling to the tune of a 9.45 ERA over his first 13.1 innings in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform, reliever Greg Holland is headed to the disabled list.

The Cardinals placed Holland, a three-time All-Star who most recently reached the Midsummer Classic with the Colorado Rockies last year, on the 10-day DL with a right hip impingement prior to Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Catcher Carson Kelly and left-handed reliever Tyler Lyons were both activated from the 10-day disabled list, and catcher Steven Baron was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

The 23-year-old Kelly returns after spending time on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He made two rehab starts in Memphis, catching Alex Reyes’ 13-strikeout game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Thursday before going 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored on Friday. Kelly has gone 2 for 18 (.111) in eight major league games this season.

The 30-year-old Lyons made two rehab appearances at Double-A Springfield, earning a save in his first appearance on May 19 and allowing two runs in his second appearance on May 21. Lyons has posted a 6.17 ERA while striking out 12, allowing 14 hits and walking five over 11.2 innings this season.

Baron, 27, made one start for the Cardinals and recorded his first major league hit against Philadelphia on May 19.