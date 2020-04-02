Edmonds on tough bout with coronavirus: ‘Symptom-free and feeling great’

FOX Sports Midwest analyst Jim Edmonds has tested positive for the coronavirus but is doing well, he announced Wednesday night on Instagram.

“I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well,” he said in an Instagram Story video, “and so I must have had it for a while before I got tested.”

Edmonds, who also had pneumonia and previously described himself as being “super sick,” said his daughter has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results but has shown no signs of illness.

“Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened,” he said.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer thanked fans for their emotional support and warned them to seek medical attention quickly if they have trouble breathing, as he did.

“Don’t take it lightly,” he said. “Take care of yourselves.”

Edmonds has resumed normal activities around the house, including cleaning out the garage.

“I’m happy to be symptom-free and feeling great,” he said.