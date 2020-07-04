Cardinals pitchers Cabrera, Sánchez test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Two Cardinals pitchers will have to wait to start participating in preseason workouts after testing positive for COVID-19.

Left-handers Génesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sánchez both tested positive during entry exams and are now in isolation, the team announced Saturday. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak also said that the club had more tests pending and would know more about the results on Sunday.

A message from President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak: "We did have two players test positive for COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera. We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow." — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2020

Cabrera and Sánchez were both asymptomatic, according to manager Mike Shildt. In order to begin participating in team activities, both pitchers must now test negative twice at least 24 hours apart from another while also remaining fever-free for 72 hours as part of MLB’s new safety protocols.