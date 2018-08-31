Cardinals’ first September call-ups: Kelly, Poncedeleon, Webb

ST. LOUIS – It’s still August, but the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that catcher Carson Kelly and pitchers Daniel Poncedeleon and Tyler Webb will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, making them the club’s first three September call-ups.

Kelly, 24, appeared in 12 games with the Cardinals earlier this season. He played 83 games in Memphis, batting .269 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs. He made his major league debut in September 2016 and has played in 56 career big-league games.

Poncedeleon is scheduled to start Saturday night against Cincinnati. He has appeared in seven games (two starts) for the Cardinals this season, limiting opponents to a .176 batting mark while going 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was 9-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for Memphis.

Webb, 28, was acquired by St. Louis on a waiver claim in June. He has given up no runs in six relief appearances with the Cardinals. The left-hander was 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 30 games with Memphis.