Cardinals fire assistant hitting coach Budaska

The St. Louis Cardinals made several player moves Monday, but they also made one involving their coaching staff, firing assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska.

Budaska will be replaced by Jobel Jimenez, who had been the hitting coach at the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Memphis, for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have struggled to score runs all season. They rank 25th in the major leagues in runs (518) and batting average (.244) and are 24th with 145 home runs.

Budaska, 66, joined the Cards’ big-league staff midway through last season. He was widely credited with helping players such as Kolten Wong develop their swings.

Jimenez coached a Memphis club that ranks 12th in the 16-team Pacific Coast League with a .272 batting average. The Redbirds rank 11th with 659 runs and 13th with 154 homers.