Cardinals extend one-year qualifying offer to Ozuna

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have tendered a qualifying offer to Marcell Ozuna. The decision on whether to accept the one-year, $17.8 million offer now rests with the left fielder.

If Ozuna, who has 10 days to think about it, declines the offer, he will test free agency and the Cardinals will receive a compensatory pick in the 2020 draft.

The Cardinals obtained Ozuna from the Marlins in a December 2017 trade. He batted .280 with 23 home runs and 88 RBIs in 2018, then .241 with 29 homers and 89 RBIs in 18 fewer games in 2019.

The team also announced Monday that catcher Joe Hudson has opted to become a free agent after being outrighted from the 40-man roster.