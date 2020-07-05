Cardinals’ Montero tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Prospect Elehuris Montero is the latest Cardinals player to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old third baseman, who spent most of last season at Double-A Springfield and is ranked as the organization’s No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline, is currently asymptomatic according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Montero is the fourth player in the organization to test positive for the novel coronavirus, following pitchers Génesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sánchez and another player who the team has not identified.

In order to begin participating in team activities, Montero must now test negative twice at least 24 hours apart from another while also remaining fever-free for 72 hours as part of MLB’s new safety protocols.