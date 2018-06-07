Cardinals draft 22 position players, 19 pitchers over three-day draft

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up the 2018 MLB draft by selecting 41 players, 36 from college and five from high schools or prep academies. The list includes 19 pitchers, four catchers, 12 infielders and six outfielders.

Three of the draftees are still playing in collegiate postseason play this weekend. Pitcher Steven Gingery of Texas Tech and outfielder Brandon Riley and infielder Zack Gahagan of North Carolina are still involved in the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Cardinals drafted one player from the state of Missouri, outfielder Andrew Warner from Columbia (Mo.) College. Warner, from Lee’s Summit, was a back-to-back American Midwest Conference Player of the Year in 2017-18, batting over .400 in each season with a combined 35 home runs and 128 RBIs.

The Cardinals made a few legacy selections:

• Parker Kelly, brother of Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly, out of the University of Oregon in the 20th round.

• Catcher Benito Santiago Jr., son of former 20-year major league veteran All-Star catcher Benito Santiago, was a 34th-round pick out of the University of Tennessee.

• Third baseman Cole Kreuter, son of former 16-year veteran big-league catcher and current St. Lucie Mets manager Chad Kreuter, was drafted in the 36th round out of UC-Irvine.

The Cardinals drafted players from 18 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. California was the most represented state with seven selections, followed by Texas with five, North Carolina with four, and Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina with two each.

A full list of the Cardinals’ 2018 draft class: