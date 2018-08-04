Cardinals place Fowler on DL with fractured foot, activate Wong

PITTSBURGH — Dexter Fowler‘s difficult season has taken another downward turn as the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has sustained a broken left foot.

Fowler was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Second baseman Kolten Wong was activated from the 10-day DL.

Fowler was removed in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Fowler was injured earlier in the game when he fouled a ball off the foot.

Mozeliak on Fowler’s injury: “Hopefully for him, it allows him to get to a spot where we can focus on probably next year. It’s not to say we won’t see him this year, but obviously the clock’s running out.” #STLCards pic.twitter.com/8ckRNrib5O — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 4, 2018

Fowler is hitting just .180 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games during the second year of an $82.5-million, five-year contract.

Wong had been out since July 22 with left knee inflammation. He is hitting .216 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 91 games.