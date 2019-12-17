‘Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings’ airs Wednesday on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest takes Cardinals fans behind the scenes of the Baseball Winter Meetings in Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings. This 30-minute special premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18. Jim Hayes hosts the show, the network’s eighth annual special from the Winter Meetings.

The show includes the Cardinals discussing potential roster upgrades, manager Mike Shildt experiencing his second Winter Meetings, reaction to Ted Simmons’ Hall of Fame election and a look at the big contracts signed in baseball last week.

Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings on FOX Sports Midwest

Day, Date Time (Central) Wednesday, Dec. 18 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 10 p.m.

