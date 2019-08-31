Cardinals and Reds rained out Friday, to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend after Friday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain forced the series opener to be called off.

The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals will now play day-night doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.

A rainout in St. Louis in early June forced a makeup as part of Saturday’s twinbill.

The Cardinals lead the Chicago Cubs by one game in the division.

FOX Sports Midwest will televise each of the doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.