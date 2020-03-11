Cardinals’ Cecil exits game with right hamstring injury

Cardinals left-hander Brett Cecil, whose health has held him back in recent seasons, is dealing with another injury.

Cecil exited Wednesday’s spring training loss to the New York Mets with a right hamstring injury. The 33-year-old reliever struck out Ronny Mauricio and allowed a single to Jeff McNeil before leaving the game in the sixth inning.

Cecil, who served stints on the injured list with a left shoulder strain and right foot inflammation in 2018 before missing the entire 2019 season with carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand, has a 4.15 ERA with four walks, three strikeouts and a .235 opponent batting average over 4 1/3 innings this spring.