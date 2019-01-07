Cardinals baseball operations moves include Oquendo to minor league instructor
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced numerous personnel moves in the team’s baseball operations group Monday, not the least of which was the transition of third-base coach José Oquendo to minor league instructor.
Other staff moves:
Promotions
• Adam Olsen to director of medical operations.
• Thomas Knox to assistant director, performance.
• Lance Thomason to major league strength coach.
• Brian Seyfert to baseball development, senior developer.
• Emily Wiebe to baseball development analyst, player development and performance.
• Javier Duran to baseball operations analyst.
• Elijah Tupuola and Craig Richmond from minor league coaches to scouts.
• Michael Whitty to manager, baseball communications.
• Chris Tunno to administrator, baseball information and media services.
New hires
• Joey Prebynski for the newly created position of major league game plan coach.
• Chris Bourjos, Filiberto Fernandez and Jesus Perez as scouts.