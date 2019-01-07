Cardinals baseball operations moves include Oquendo to minor league instructor

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced numerous personnel moves in the team’s baseball operations group Monday, not the least of which was the transition of third-base coach José Oquendo to minor league instructor.

Other staff moves:

Promotions

• Adam Olsen to director of medical operations.

• Thomas Knox to assistant director, performance.

• Lance Thomason to major league strength coach.

• Brian Seyfert to baseball development, senior developer.

• Emily Wiebe to baseball development analyst, player development and performance.

• Javier Duran to baseball operations analyst.

• Elijah Tupuola and Craig Richmond from minor league coaches to scouts.

• Michael Whitty to manager, baseball communications.

• Chris Tunno to administrator, baseball information and media services.

New hires

• Joey Prebynski for the newly created position of major league game plan coach.

• Chris Bourjos, Filiberto Fernandez and Jesus Perez as scouts.