Cardinals assign seven players to minor league camp

With minor league spring training set to begin in the coming days, the St. Louis Cardinals have started the process of trimming their major league roster.

The Cardinals announced following Sunday’s exhibition loss to the Astros that they have reassigned seven non-roster invitees to their minor league camp: right-handed pitchers Hector Mendoza, Daniel Poncedeleon and Jake Woodford, left-hander Jordan Schafer, catchers Jeremy Martinez and Dennis Ortega and infielder Max Schrock.

Sunday’s moves reduce the number of players in major league camp to 56 (40 roster players & 16 non-roster players).