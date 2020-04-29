Cardinals announce ticket refund policy for games in April, May

St. Louis Cardinals fans with tickets to games originally scheduled for April and May now know how they can pursue refunds.

The club announced a ticket refund policy Wednesday for April and May home games affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy varies depending on the type of tickets purchased. Season ticket holders will receive an account credit. Those who purchased single-game and theme tickets will be refunded the full purchase price, including fees. Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund. Other purchasers, such as those in luxury suites, will be contacted by a Cardinals representative about refunds.

For a full description of the refund policy, click HERE.