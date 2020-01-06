Cardinals announce 2020 minor league coaching staffs, field/medical assignments

Seven of the Cardinals‘ minor league managers will be returning to their same jobs in 2020.

The Cardinals announced Monday the 2020 coaching staffs for their affiliate teams as well as their player development and medical personnel for the upcoming season.

Four pitching coaches return to their same assignments as a year ago, while each club will have a new hitting instructor.

Russ Steinhorn was announced as the organization’s new minor league hitting coordinator. Among the former Cardinals players assisting with field instruction are longtime major league coach Jose Oquendo and Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Jason Isringhausen.

2020 Coaching Staffs

Club Manager Pitching Coach Hitting Coach Trainers and Strength Coaches Memphis (AAA) Ben Johnson* Dernier Orozco* Brandon Allen^ Dan Martin, Frank Witkowski Springfield (AA) Joe Kruzel* Darwin Marrero* Tyger Pederson^ Chris Whitman, Dan Vega Palm Beach (A) Dann Bilardello* Rick Harig^ Brian Burgamy^ Alex Wolfinger, Ross Hasegawa Peoria (A) Erick Almonte* Adrian Martin^ Cody Gabella^ Chris Walsh, Kyle Richter State College (A) Jose Leon* Dean Kiekhefer Jason Broussard Joe Olsiewicz, Don Trapp Johnson City (R) Roberto Espinoza* Renee Cortez^ Daniel Nicolaisen Justin Wilson, Jacqueline Gover GCL Cardinals (R) Joe Hawkins^ Giovanni Carrara* Tyler Wolfe, Bernard Gilkey Paden Eveland, Cory Ritter DSL Blue Fray Peniche* Bill Villanueva* BJ Roper-Hubbert Kiomy Martinez, Chris Latimer DSL Red Estuar Ruiz TBD Ismael Castro, Luis Cruz Luis Polanco * Returning manager/coach. ^ Returning manager/coach with new assignment.

2020 Minor League Field Instructors and Medical Staff

Field Coordinator: Chris Swauger^

Senior Minor League Pitching Coordinator: Tim Leveque*

Minor League Hitting Coordinator: Russ Steinhorn

Minor League Roving Pitching Instructor: Randy Niemann*

Minor League Roving Pitching Instructor: Jason Isringhausen

Minor League Infield Instructor: Johnny Rodriguez*

Minor League Instructor: Jose Oquendo*

Dominican Republic Academy Coordinator: Jose Leger*

Pitching Analyst: Cale Johnson^

Special Adviser to Player Development: Barry Weinberg

Cardinals Core Coach: Braden Looper

Minor League Roving Hitting Instructor/Cardinals Core: Ryan Ludwick

Cardinals Core Coach: Orlando Palmeiro

Player Development Medical Coordinator: Keith Joint

Player Development Strength and Conditioning Coordinator: Aaron Rhodes

Player Development Rehab Coordinatork: Matt Leonard

Player Development Performance Specialist: DC MacLea

Player Development Rehab Coordinator Assistant: Victor Kuri

