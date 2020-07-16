Cardinals announce 2020 broadcast schedule; FSMW to air 55 games

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 regular-season broadcast schedule Thursday, and 55 of the 60 games will air on FOX Sports Midwest.

FOX Sports Midwest, in its 27th season with the team and 10th as the exclusive local TV home of the Cardinals, will also televise the Cardinals-Royals exhibition game at Busch Stadium on July 22.

Each FOX Sports Midwest telecast will be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. The network will continue to produce the Cardinals Live pregame and postgame shows for every regular-season telecast, including expanded pregame coverage on Opening Night, July 24.

Dan McLaughlin, Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton and Brad Thompson will call home games from the broadcast booth at Busch Stadium, but will remain in St. Louis to call road games. Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Erica Weston will serve as reporters and hosts for Cardinals Live, while Al Hrabosky and Rick Ankiel serve as pregame and postgame analysts. Hall of Famer Tim McCarver has opted not to travel from Florida to broadcast Cardinals games this season. The network will also continue to air Cardinals Insider, the club-produced weekly television show, with new episodes beginning July 19.

Every Cardinals regular-season game will be televised. Five are scheduled to air on FOX.

Click HERE to view the complete broadcast schedule for the 60-game 2020 season.

In addition to televised game coverage, KMOX 1120 AM, the team’s flagship radio station, and most stations on the Cardinals Radio Network will carry every regular-season game. Broadcasters Mike Shannon (49th season) and John Rooney (15th season) will again share all the Cardinals calls on the radio at home. Ricky Horton will continue to join John Rooney to announce all Cardinals road games from St. Louis. Mike Claiborne returns to assist with broadcasts while Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Joe Pott will serve as pregame and postgame hosts on KMOX.

The Cardinals, in cooperation with WIJR 880 AM La Tremenda, will produce 30 Spanish-language radio broadcasts for all St. Louis home games during the 2020 season. Play-by-play announcer Polo Ascencio and color commentator Bengie Molina will return for their fifth season to provide Hispanic and Latino fans with a way to follow the Cardinals in their native language. All 30 broadcasts will air locally on WIJR 880 AM and be streamed via cardinals.com and the MLB app.