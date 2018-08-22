Cardinals announce 2019 schedule; Pujols to return in June

ST. LOUIS — Seven years after leaving the Cardinals, Albert Pujols is scheduled to return to St. Louis.

The Los Angeles Angels — the team with which Pujols signed a 20-year contract following the 2011 season — will play at Busch Stadium on June 21-23. Assuming Pujols is healthy, the three-game series will mark his first appearance at Busch Stadium since the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

The Cardinals released their 2019 regular-season schedule — minus game times and broadcast assignments — Wednesday.

The Cardinals will open the season on the road March 28, playing four games at Milwaukee and then two at Pittsburgh. It will be the earliest season opener in franchise history.

The home opener will be April 4 against San Diego. St. Louis plays three games against the Padres and then four against the Dodgers before hitting the road again.

The Cardinals will play a two-game series against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 13-14.

The club’s interleague opponents will be Kansas City (home and away), Oakland (home and away), the Angels (home), Houston (home), Texas (away) and Seattle (away).

Click HERE to view the schedule released Wednesday.