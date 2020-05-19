Cardinals and FOX Sports Midwest go virtual for Cardinals 5K

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that the Cardinals 5K, presented by FOX Sports Midwest, will take place virtually.

The race, originally scheduled for April 11, was postponed due to restrictions implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. Proceeds will benefit both the Cardinals Care Redbird Rookies program and Girls on the Run St. Louis.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we go about our daily lives, the need for community support remains,” said Michael Hall, vice president of community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care. “While we’re sad we can’t be together in person for this event, we still wanted to provide a way for fans to support two worthy local organizations.”

The Cardinals virtual 5k allows fans to run, jog or walk the race on their own, when and where they want. Once the race is completed on their own, participants can submit their results via the race website. Participants are encouraged to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines when completing their race. All who register will receive an exclusive quarter-zip pullover and commemorative medallion. Those who have already signed up for the originally scheduled event will automatically be registered for the virtual race and will receive the pullover and medallion.

Those interested in registering can learn more at cardinals.com/5K. Registration will be open until July 31, 2020.