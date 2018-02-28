Cardinals and FOX Sports Midwest announce 2018 TV schedule

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals today announced that every 2018 regular-season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on the Cardinals Radio Network.

In its 25th season with the team and its eighth as the exclusive local TV home of the Cardinals, FOX Sports Midwest is scheduled to carry 148 regular-season games this season. Each of the 148 telecasts will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Midwest will also continue to produce the Cardinals Live pregame and postgame shows for every regular-season telecast on the network. Those shows will continue to air live from the network’s studio on the second level of Ballpark Village. FOX Sports Midwest will also continue to air Cardinals Insider, the club-produced weekly news magazine television show, throughout the season.

Dan McLaughlin, Ricky Horton, Al Hrabosky, Tim McCarver, Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson — in his first year in the booth — will call game action. Jim Hayes and Scott Warmann will serve as reporters and hosts for Cardinals Live. Additionally, former Cardinals pitcher Rick Ankiel will serve as a studio analyst on Cardinals Live.

Ratings for Cardinals telecasts on FOX Sports Midwest have ranked in the top three among Major League Baseball teams for 18 consecutive seasons. FOX Sports Midwest-produced Cardinals telecasts are shown in 10 states and available in approximately 4 million homes.

Eleven regular-season games are scheduled to be carried exclusively as part of Major League Baseball’s national television packages with FOX (aired locally on KTVI), FS1 and ESPN. In addition, three games have yet to be scheduled but will be nationally televised on ESPN or carried on FOX Sports Midwest. The schedule is subject to change based on future national television selections.

In addition to televised game coverage, KMOX (1120 AM), the team’s flagship radio station, and most stations on the Cardinals Radio Network will carry every regular-season game. Broadcasters Mike Shannon and John Rooney will again share all the Cardinals highlights on the radio at home. Ricky Horton will continue to join John Rooney to call all Cardinals road games. Mike Claiborne will also assist with broadcasts while Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Alex Ferrario will serve as pregame and postgame announcers on KMOX. This year marks KMOX’s eighth consecutive season as the flagship station and 58th year overall. The Cardinals Radio Network consists of 150 radio stations in eight states and is currently the largest radio network in MLB.

FOX Sports Midwest is televising 15 spring training games, which will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network are carrying 18 spring training games over the radio plus 11 additional games in which the audio will be streamed on cardinals.com and MLB’s mobile phone app, At Bat.

