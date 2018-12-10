Cardinals add bullpen help by claiming RHP Ryan Meisinger off waivers

The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their bullpen on Monday, claiming reliever Ryan Meisinger off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old righty posted strong numbers in the minors in 2018 but struggled at the Major League level. Meisinger posted a 3.13 ERA over 32 games between Double-A and Triple-A for the Orioles. He struck out 21 over 21.0 innings in 18 games (one start) but allow 15 runs in the process.

The club’s 40-man roster is currently at capacity.