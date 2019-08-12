Cardinals activate Yadi, recall Arozarena, put J-Mart on IL, send Knizner down

Approaching the final quarter pole of the 2019 season, the St. Louis Cardinals welcome back a star veteran along with the arrival of a rookie brimming with promise.

The Cardinals announced Monday that All-Star and Gold Glove catcher Yadier Molina has been activated off the injured list and outfielder Randy Arozarena has been selected from Triple-A Memphis. Both players will be available to manager Mike Shildt when St. Louis opens a two-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday.

In corresponding moves, outfielder José Martínez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue and catcher Andrew Knizner has been optioned to the Redbirds.

Molina was placed on the IL with a right thumb tendon strain July 8. He was batting .261 with four home runs and 36 RBIs at the time of his injury.

Meanwhile, Arozarena, 24, has been on fire in the minors. He hit .309 in 28 games at Double-A Springfield and .368 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 52 games at Memphis.

Martínez injured his shoulder fielding a fly ball against the outfield wall Sunday. He has been one of St. Louis’ most consistent offensive players, batting .266 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 110 games.

Knizner, a 24-year-old rookie, has been a capable performer as a backup to Yadi backup Matt Wieters while Molina healed. Knizner is batting only .190 but has been effective behind the plate.