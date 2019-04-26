Cardinals activate O’Neill from IL, return Thomas to Memphis

ST. LOUIS – Lane Thomas, who earned a curtain call from the Busch Stadium crowd after homering in his first big-league at-bat last Friday, is returning to the minors to make room on the roster for outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

The Cardinals have activated O’Neill, who had been dealing with right elbow ulnar nerve subluxation, from the 10-day injured list and optioned Thomas to Triple-A Memphis.

Thomas was 4 for 10 with four RBIs in seven games with the Cardinals. He started in center field in a victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

O’Neill was placed on the IL on April 16. He played in three rehab games with Double-A Springfield, going 1 for 11 with a homer. He was batting .286 with a homer and four RBIs in 14 games with the Cardinals before getting hurt.