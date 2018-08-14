Cardinals activate O’Neill from DL, return García to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals activated Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. He replaces fellow rookie outfielder Adolis García, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis, on the active roster.

O’Neill is back after dealing with an unspecified groin injury. He was 4 for 13 (.308) with two RBIs in a three-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Memphis.

O’Neill, 23, is hitting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 23 games with the Cardinals this season. He has torn up Pacific Coast League pitching this year, batting .311 with 26 homers and 63 RBIs in 64 games with the Redbirds.

García, 25, was called up Aug. 6 and appeared in five games with the Cardinals, collecting his first major league hit Aug. 10 at Kansas City. He’s batting .269 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 98 Triple-A games in 2018.