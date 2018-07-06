Cardinals active DeJong from DL, option Gomber to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — After missing 45 games with a broken left hand, Paul DeJong is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup.

The Cardinals announced prior to Friday night’s game against the Giants that they have activated DeJong from the 10-day disabled list and optioned left-handed reliever Austin Gomber to Triple-A Memphis. DeJong will be in the starting lineup, batting sixth and playing shortstop, on Friday night.

DeJong underwent surgery after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the Cardinals’ May 17 game against the Phillies. In 41 games this season, the 24-year-old DeJong has a .260 batting average with eight home runs and 19 RBIs. During a four-game rehab assignment at Memphis, he batted .308 (4 for 13) with one home run, two doubles, and three RBIs.

The 24-year-old Gomber has appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals this season, serving in a variety of roles ranging from long reliever to lefty specialist. He’s posted a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 innings while inducing four double plays.