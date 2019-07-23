Cards activate Mayers from IL, DFA Shreve; Carpenter to rehab with Memphis

Mike Mayers, who last pitched for the Cardinals in April, is back on the active roster.

The Cardinals activated the right-handed reliever from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He takes the roster spot of left-hander Chasen Shreve, who was designated for assignment.

Mayers went 0-1 with eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings spread over eight games before being placed on the IL on April 16 with a right shoulder lat strain. The 27-year-old pitched in 10 games for Triple-A Memphis on an injury rehab assignment that began June 26, posting a 4.50 ERA.

Shreve joined the Cardinals on July 11 after his contract was purchased from Memphis and appeared in three games, including Monday night, when he gave up two runs in one-third of an inning but was credited with the win when St. Louis rallied in the 10th inning.

In addition, third baseman Matt Carpenter will begin an injury rehab assignment with Memphis on Tuesday night. He suffered a right foot contusion when he fouled off a pitch off his foot July 15 and was placed on the IL the next day.