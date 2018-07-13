Cardinals activate Gregerson and Lyons, option Weaver and Brebbia to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their bullpen for the weekend Friday, activating Luke Gregerson and left-hander Tyler Lyons from the 10-day disabled list.

They take the roster spots of starting pitcher Luke Weaver and reliever John Brebbia, who were optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Wednesday night’s game.

Gregerson had been sidelined since May 16, missing 52 games with a right shoulder impingement. The 34-year-old right-hander had pitched 8 1/3 innings over 12 games for the Cardinals before getting hurt. He pitched in five games for Memphis and Double-A Springfield during an injury rehabilitation assignment.

Lyons, 30, missed 33 games with a left elbow strain after going on the DL on June 6. He was 1-0 with nine holds and 15 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings in 22 games this season for the Cardinals. He made three injury rehab appearances with Memphis and Springfield.

Weaver started against the White Sox on Wednesday and would not have pitched this weekend anyway. He is 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA and leads the team in strikeouts (96) and starts (19).

Brebbia is 1-3 with 4.13 ERA and two saves in 32 2/3 innings (27 games) this season.