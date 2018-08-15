Cardinals activate Cecil from DL, return Webb to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — Yesterday, it was outfielders, with Tyler O’Neill replacing Adolis García upon his return from the disabled list. Today, it’s relief pitchers.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that left-hander Brett Cecil has been activated from 10-day DL, taking the active roster spot from lefty Tyler Webb, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Cecil, 32, had been dealing with right foot inflammation since last pitching for the Cardinals on July 22. He pitched four scoreless innings over four appearances in a recent injury rehabilitation assignment with Memphis.

Cecil is 0-1 with a 5.70 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (27 games) with the Cardinals this season.

Webb, a waiver claim from the Padres in late June, pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in six appearances with the Cardinals.