Cardinals activate Wainwright, move Wacha to 60-day DL

Adam Wainwright is back in the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation for the first time since the middle of May.

The St. Louis Cardinals activated Wainwright (right elbow inflammation) from the 60-day disabled list ahead of his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. It’s his first start for St. Louis since May 13.

The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha, who suffered a setback when while rehabbing a left oblique strain, has been moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Wainwright, 37, was unscored upon in 17 innings over six rehab appearances. He owns a 1-3 record and 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. Wainwright fanned seven in 5.0 shutout innings for Memphis (AAA) in his final rehab start on Sept. 1 at Nashville, throwing 90 pitches.

Wainwright missed a total of 105 games while on the disabled list. Wacha has missed 71 games since making his last appearance with St. Louis on June 20.