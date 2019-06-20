Cards activate Waino from IL, send Ponce de Leon to Memphis, put Muñoz on restricted list

ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright was on the injured list for only 10 days, but a few things happened during that time.

Yadier Molina was activated from the IL. First-round draft pick Zack Thompson was signed. First baseman Rangel Ravelo made his big-league debut and got his first hit.

Oh, and the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup.

Wainwright, who along with Molina was as big of a Blues fan as anyone inside the St. Louis locker room, is now back with the club, his left hamstring healed from a strain he suffered legging out a double June 9. He’ll start Thursday night in the Cardinals’ series finale against Miami.

Wainwright is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA in 2019.

To make room for him on the active roster, the Cardinals optioned right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon to Triple-A Memphis. Ponce de Leon got two starts in Waino’s absence, including a sharp performance Wednesday in which he allowed only two hits over six scoreless innings in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The team also removed infielder Yairo Muñoz from the paternity list and placed him on the restricted list due to travel delays in his return to St. Louis from the Dominican Republic.