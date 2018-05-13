Cardinals activate Wainwright from DL, send Brebbia back to Triple-A

ST. LOUIS — With Adam Wainwright set to start Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres, making his return after a three-week injury layoff, the St. Louis Cardinals have activated the three-time All-Star from the 10-day disabled list.

After throwing 43 pitches in Saturday night’s extra-innings loss to the Padres, right-handed reliever John Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Wainwright.

Wainwright missed 19 games while on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, and he made an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals on Monday, throwing five scoreless innings against Tulsa. The 36-year-old right-hander is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in his three starts this season.

Brebbia was charged with the loss in the Cardinals 2-1 defeat in 13 innings Saturday night at PETCO Park, despite striking out four in his 2.0 innings of relief. He’s 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six relief appearances, striking out 14 in 10.0 innings pitched.

Wainwright is the second pitcher the Cardinals have returned from the disabled list this weekend, joining reliever Brett Cecil who was activated on Friday. Prior to the weekend series, the Cardinals placed pitchers Carlos Martínez (right lat strain) and Tyler Lyons (mid-back strain) on the 10-day disabled list.