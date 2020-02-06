Cardinals acquire pitcher on waivers from Mariners, DFA Urías

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals acquired a left-handed pitcher Thursday, claiming Ricardo Sánchez on waivers from the Seattle Mariners organization.

Sánchez went 8-12 with a 4.44 ERA in a career-high 27 starts for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers last season, earning Texas League All-Star honors along the way. The 22-year-old is a combined 25-47 with a 4.52 ERA in 111 games (106 starts) in his minor league career with three organizations.

Sánchez was signed by the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent in July 2013. He pitched in the Atlanta Braves organization from 2015-18 and then was traded to Seattle in November 2018.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals designated infielder Ramon Urías for assignment. Urías, 25, has spent most of his career playing in Mexico. He batted .263 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs in 316 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis in 2019.