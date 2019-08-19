Cardinals’ 2020 spring slate to end with first game at new Rangers park

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will open a 30-game spring training schedule at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Feb. 22, the team announced Monday.

St. Louis’ 2020 Grapefruit League slate will begin at home against the New York Mets and conclude March 22 at the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals then will break camp and travel to Arlington, Texas, where they will help the Texas Rangers christen their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, in a March 23 exhibition game.

The Cardinals will have two days off before opening their regular season March 26 at Cincinnati.

Click HERE to view the team’s spring training schedule.