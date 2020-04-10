Blues-Jets series, Stanley Cup Final air next week on FOX Sports Midwest

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a shot in St. Louis' Game 7 win over Boston in the Stanley Cup Final.
AP/GETTY IMAGES

St. Louis Blues fans can re-live the start and the end of the team’s 2019 playoff journey next week on FOX Sports Midwest.

FOX Sports Midwest will replay the Blues’ first-round wins vs. Winnipeg and Stanley Cup Final wins vs. Boston in prime time starting Monday, April 13.

The first-round series vs. Winnipeg started a year ago today. FOX Sports Midwest will replay its original telecasts, with John Kelly and Darren Pang on the call. Game 1 airs Monday and Game 2 on Tuesday. Game 5 (the incredible third-period comeback) and Game 6 (the clincher on home ice) air Wednesday.

Encore presentations of the Blues’ four Stanley Cup Final victories start Thursday – Game 2 Thursday, Game 4 next Friday, April 17; Game 5 next Saturday, April 18; and Game 7 next Sunday, April 19. The Stanley Cup Final replays are of NBC’s national TV broadcasts.

Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Replays on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)

Day Date Time Game
Monday April 13 7 p.m. Game 1: Blues at Jets
Tuesday April 14 7 p.m. Game 2: Blues at Jets
Wednesday April 15 7 p.m. Game 5: Blues at Jets
9:30 p.m. Game 6: Jets at Blues
Thursday April 16 7 p.m. Game 2: Blues at Bruins
Friday April 17 7 p.m. Game 4: Bruins at Blues
Saturday April 18 7 p.m. Game 5: Blues at Bruins
Sunday April 19 7 p.m. Game 7: Blues at Bruins

 