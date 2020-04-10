Blues-Jets series, Stanley Cup Final air next week on FOX Sports Midwest

St. Louis Blues fans can re-live the start and the end of the team’s 2019 playoff journey next week on FOX Sports Midwest.

FOX Sports Midwest will replay the Blues’ first-round wins vs. Winnipeg and Stanley Cup Final wins vs. Boston in prime time starting Monday, April 13.

The first-round series vs. Winnipeg started a year ago today. FOX Sports Midwest will replay its original telecasts, with John Kelly and Darren Pang on the call. Game 1 airs Monday and Game 2 on Tuesday. Game 5 (the incredible third-period comeback) and Game 6 (the clincher on home ice) air Wednesday.

Encore presentations of the Blues’ four Stanley Cup Final victories start Thursday – Game 2 Thursday, Game 4 next Friday, April 17; Game 5 next Saturday, April 18; and Game 7 next Sunday, April 19. The Stanley Cup Final replays are of NBC’s national TV broadcasts.

Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff Replays on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)