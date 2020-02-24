Blues to visit Wild in 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

For the second time in four years, the St. Louis Blues are set to participate in the Winter Classic.

After hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL’s marquee outdoor event at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, 2017, the Blues will be the visitors this time around. The league announced Sunday evening that the Blues will visit the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. Last month, the NHL announced that the Wild would host the Winter Classic at Target Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 1, 2021. The outdoor game on New Year’s Day 2021 will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

The 2021 Winter Classic will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game, with their previous such matchup coming in the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series, a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 21, 2016. The game will be the Blues’ second regular-season NHL outdoor game.