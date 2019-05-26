Blues’ Dunn practices with full face shield but remains uncertain for Game 1

BOSTON — St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn skated with teammates during practice in preparation for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but his status is still uncertain.

Dunn practiced in a full face shield for the second consecutive day. He did not do rushes on any of the top three defensive pairings, an indication he might miss a fourth game in a row with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Forward Robert Thomas, who was injured in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final Tuesday and declared fine by coach Craig Berube, was not on the ice for practice Sunday.

Game 1 of the Final is Monday night.