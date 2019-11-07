Blues deal Robby Fabbri to Red Wings for forward Jacob de la Rose

ST. LOUIS — Forward Robby Fabbri, who displayed exceptional promise at times but often dealt with injuries and inconsistent playing time, is getting a fresh start after five seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues’ 2014 first-round pick was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Jacob de la Rose following Wednesday night’s victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Fabbri, who had often found himself as a healthy scratch over the past year, sat out for the Blues’ past five games and had played only nine times in 17 games this season.

Fabbri had one goal and no assists over nine games this season after posting just six points over 32 games in 2018-19. That’s a significant contrast from the numbers the 23-year-old put up before tearing his left ACL twice in 2017 — up until that point, he had posted 29 goals and 37 assists over his first 123 NHL contests. Fabbri also appeared in 30 postseason games with the Blues, including 10 last season, when he helped the team capture the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship.

The 24-year-old de la Rose was originally drafted 34th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward has appeared in 16 games with the Red Wings, collecting a goal and three assists. Overall, de la Rose has dressed in 195 career regular-season games between the Canadiens and Red Wings, totaling 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) and 71 penalty minutes. In addition, the Arvika, Sweden, native captured a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2018 World Championships.