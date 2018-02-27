Blues trade Stastny to Jets for picks, forward prospect

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues, mired in a six-game losing streak, traded second-line center Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

In return, the Blues received a conditional first-round pick in 2018, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020 and 20-year-old forward prospect Erik Foley.

Stastny goes to the team that shut out the Blues 4-0 on Friday. The Jets are in third place in the Western Conference with 83 points, 11 more than St. Louis, which is a point out of the final wild-card spot.

Stastny, who grew up in St. Louis, had 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games with the Blues this season. The 32-year-old is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons — three-plus in St. Louis and the first eight with Colorado. Overall, Stastny has 633 points (216 goals, 417 assists) and 380 penalty minutes in 805 career NHL regular-season games.

The Blues get a young player who was drafted in the third round (78th overall) by the Jets in 2015. Foley has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 32 games with Providence College this season. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward won a gold medal with the United States, along with Blues forward Tage Thompson, at the 2017 World Junior Championships.