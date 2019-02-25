Blues trade for Del Zotto, send Blais, Butler and Kyrou back to AHL

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues made a trade deadline deal Monday, albeit a fairly minor one, sending a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

Del Zotto, 28, is a veteran of nine NHL seasons. The 6-foot, 201-pounder has split this one between the Vancouver Canucks and the Ducks, collecting three assists in 12 games with Anaheim and one goal and three assists in 23 games with Vancouver.

Del Zotto, a first-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2008, has played with the Rangers, Predators, Flyers, Canucks and Ducks in his career, totaling 218 points (54 goals, 164 assists) and 258 penalty minutes in 601 career regular-season games.

In other moves, the Blues assigned forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Chris Butler and forward Jordan Kyrou to the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL.