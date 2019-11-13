Blues summon top prospect Klim Kostin from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS – With two open spots on their roster following injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, the St. Louis Blues filled one Wednesday, recalling forward Klim Kostin from San Antonio.

The team has been taking its time deciding how to replace the two veteran forwards. NHL veterans Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn were signed to professional tryouts Monday, though neither has yet been added to the team.

Almost three weeks after Tarasenko (shoulder) and one week after Steen (high ankle sprain) went down, the Blues summoned help from their AHL affiliate.

Kostin, 20, has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 games with the Rampage this season. The 2017 first-round draft pick has spent the last three seasons with San Antonio, totaling 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 147 regular-season games.