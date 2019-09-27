Blues Stanley Cup wins air Sunday and Monday on FOX Sports Midwest

St. Louis Blues fans can relive the team’s championship run when FOX Sports Midwest replays the team’s four victories in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday and Monday in prime time.

On Sunday, following the Cardinals’ regular-season finale, FOX Sports Midwest will air its Blues Season Preview special and Games 2 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. On Monday, Games 5 and 7 will air at 6:30 p.m. Each game will be edited to two hours.

BLUES STANLEY CUP FINAL REPLAYS ON FOX SPORTS MIDWEST (times Central)

Sunday, Sept. 29

After Cardinals Baseball

Blues Season Preview

Game 2 – Blues at Bruins

Game 4 – Bruins at Blues

Monday, Sept. 30

6 p.m.: Blues Season Preview

6:30 p.m.: Game 5 – Blues at Bruins

8:30 p.m.: Game 7 – Blues at Bruins

10:30 p.m.: Blues Season Preview