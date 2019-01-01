Blues, St. Louis to host 2020 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS – A few months after unveiling major renovations at the newly renamed Enterprise Center, the St. Louis Blues were announced as the host for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and the surrounding weekend of activities.

NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 24-26 at Enterprise Center, marking the third time St. Louis has hosted NHL All-Star festivities (previously in 1988 and 1970).

“This is a great day for not only Blues fans, but for the city of St. Louis,” Blues chairman Tom Stillman said. “Our city, our great fans and our corporate partners have shown tremendous loyalty to the Blues since the team’s inception in 1967, and landing a major event such as the NHL All-Star Game is a testament to their relentless passion and support.”

All-Star Weekend will include the All-Star Game, All-Star Skills competition and other hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities.

“We’re extremely excited to be hosting the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues president and CEO of business operations. “The support we have received from the city of St. Louis, coupled with ongoing investments from the Blues’ ownership group, have facilitated the dramatic transformation of Enterprise Center and were critical to winning the bid for our first NHL All-Star Game since the building opened in 1994.”