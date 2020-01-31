Blues sign Husso, Mikkola to two-year deals

The St. Louis Blues announced the signings Friday of two players who might not fit prominently into their plans for the rest of this season, but could before too long.

The Blues have signed goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts. The value of Husso’s contract is $750,000 per season, Mikkola’s $787,500 per season.

Husso, 24, has spent the last four seasons in the AHL, producing a 44-50-8 record. He is 10-12-8 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 30 games with the San Antonio Rampage this season. A fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014, Husso has not yet played in the NHL.

Mikkola, 23, made his NHL debut this season after being called up by the Blues. He appeared in five games, tallying one assist in five games. The fifth-round draft pick in 2015 has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 33 games with the Rampage this season and 20 points (four goals, six assists) in two AHL seasons.