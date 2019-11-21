He’s (officially) back: Brouwer signs one-year, two-way deal with Blues

ST. LOUIS — The author of one of the most iconic goals in St. Louis Blues history is officially a member of the team once again.

34-year-old Troy Brouwer, who scored the game-winning goal in the Blues’ Game 7 victory over the Blackhawks during the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, agreed to a one-year, two-way deal with the Blues on Wednesday night after spending time practicing with the team as a professional tryout player. Brouwer’s new contract will pay him the pro-rated portion of $750,000, depending on the amount of time he spends in the NHL over the remainder of the season.

Brouwer had been out of the NHL all regular season after attending Florida Panthers training camp on a professional tryout deal but being released at the end of the regular season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound forward dressed in 75 regular-season games with the Panthers last season, scoring 12 goals with nine assists and 47 penalty minutes. The Vancouver, B.C., native is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons, including his 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, when he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals. Overall, Brouwer has amassed 362 points (181 goals, 181 assists) and 588 penalty minutes in 838 career regular-season games. He has also appeared in 102 career postseason games and captured the 2010 Stanley Cup Championship with the Blackhawks.

Brouwer’s deal was announced in the wake of an injury to forward Sammy Blais, who will undergo wrist surgery and miss at least 10 weeks.