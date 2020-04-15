Blues sign Sammy Blais to two-year extension

ST. LOUIS — Forward Sammy Blais has frequently been held back by injuries over his first three seasons in the NHL, but the St. Louis Blues clearly believe he’s shown enough talent while on the ice to earn a multi-year contract.

The team announced Wednesday evening that it has signed Blais, who would have been eligible for restricted free agency this offseason, to a two-year extension. The deal will pay Blais an average annual value of $1.5 million per season.

Blais missed a large chunk of the 2019-20 season after breaking his right wrist in late November, but he played in 40 games, scoring six goals with seven assists. He also provided a major physical presence, leading the team with 155 hits despite sitting out for nearly half the season.

Over 83 career games, the 23-year-old Blais has nine goals and 11 assists.