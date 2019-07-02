Blues sign Blais to one-year, one-way deal

ST. LOUIS — Sammy Blais went back and forth between St. Louis and AHL affiliate San Antonio last season. He figures to be much less well traveled in 2019-20.

Blais signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000 with the Blues, the team announced Tuesday. The one-way deal means he’ll make a full NHL salary wherever he plays, and given that, he’ll probably be in St. Louis all season.

Blais split last season between the Blues and Rampage. The 23-year-old forward scored four points (two goals, two assists) in 32 regular-season games with the Blues and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 26 regular-season games with the Rampage. He also tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 postseason games as the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup.